Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for March 21-27

MONDAY: In a pivotal episode of “The Good Doctor,” Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship. Are they really ready to be parents? (10 p.m., ABC).

TUESDAY: “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” isn’t easy to watch, but you might not be able to look away. It’s a powerful, four-part documentary series in which the pop superstar looks back at some of the most trying times in her life — including the events that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018 — and how she reclaimed her physical and mental health. (YouTube).

TUESDAY: The latest installment of “Frontline” — titled “Death Is Our Business” — is a poignant look at two of the oldest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans. The film spotlights the devastating impact of coronavirus on the Black community and how the pandemic has disrupted its beloved funeral rituals. (10 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: “The Day Sports Stood Still” is a documentary that recalls the unprecedented sports shutdown last March and the upheaval that followed. It chronicles the abrupt stoppage, the prominent role athletes played in social justice movements during the pandemic and the complicated return to competition. (9 p.m., HBO).