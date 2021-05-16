Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May 16-22

MONDAY: Fan favorite Buzzy Cohen returns to guest host the 2021 “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.” Cohen, who pulled off a nine-game winning streak in 2016 and won the “TOC” in 2017, welcomes 15 standout players who will vie for a $250,000 grand prize. (7:30 p.m., ABC).

MONDAY: On the season five finale of “Bull,” Izzy puts the brakes on her wedding to Jason after he jeopardizes Benny’s election campaign by handling the defense in the corruption trial of the former district attorney Benny hopes to replace. (10 p.m., CBS).

TUESDAY: “Big Sky” wraps up a tantalizing first season with a finale in which Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. But, of course, we expect more perilous twists. (10 p.m., ABC).

WEDNESDAY: On the season finale of “The Goldbergs,” Geoff tells the Jenkintown Posse that he plans to ask Erica to marry him and gives them the engagement ring for safekeeping. Predictably, several miscommunications and misunderstandings ensue. (8 p.m., ABC).

WEDNESDAY: Big changes are in store for “The Conners” as the blue-collar sitcom wraps its third season. The finale delivers not one, but two, marriage proposals. Plus, Jackie uses her “Jeopardy!” infamy to her advantage. (9 p.m., ABC).