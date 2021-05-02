Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May 2-8

DON’T MISS: “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” — Selena Gomez hosts this star-studded event that aims to increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and greatly broaden their accessibility across the globe. Performers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles include recent Grammy and Oscar winner H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters and J Balvin. Also scheduled to appear: President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with other celebrities and world leaders. (8 p.m. Saturday, ABC, CBS and YouTube; also airing at 11 p.m. on Fox).

Other bets

SUNDAY: “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden” is a two-hour documentary that takes a deep dive into the hunt for the man who masterminded the 9/11 attacks and then disappeared, thwarting American efforts to capture him for nearly a decade. Interview subjects include former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Robert Gates, military planners and others. (8 p.m., History Channel).

SUNDAY: A new season of “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” begins in the sociopolitical comedian’s hometown of Oakland, Calif. There, he examines the history and current state of policing in America through the eyes of activists, organizers, politicians, victims and the police themselves. (10 p.m., CNN).