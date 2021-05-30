Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May30-June 5

DON’T MISS: “America’s Got Talent” — After a challenging season hampered by pandemic restrictions and an injury to Simon Cowell that forced the show to go on without him, summertime’s biggest reality hit is back with Cowell — and a live audience — in place. As usual, things kick off with a barrage of auditions, during which serious contenders are separated from the wacky pretenders. Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara return to the judges panel alongside Cowell, and Terry Crews is back as host. (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).

Other bets

SUNDAY: Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise team up to host the “National Memorial Day Concert 2021” from Washington, D.C., and around the country. The event, dedicated to American heroes, features music by Gladys Knight, Vince Gill, Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson, The Four Tops, Mickey Guyton and more. (8 p.m., PBS).

SUNDAY: The documentary “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” marks the 100th anniversary of one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history — when the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla., also known as Black Wall Street, was destroyed and hundreds of residents were killed. Included: rare archival footage and interviews with historians, city leaders and activists. (8 p.m., History Channel).