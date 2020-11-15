Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Nov. 15-21

TUESDAY: On the Season 3 premiere of "FBI," the team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company. The Season 2 debut of "FBI: Most Wanted" immediately follows. (9 p.m., CBS).

TUESDAY: "Big Sky," a pulse-pounding thriller from David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies"), is one of the most anticipated new shows of the season. It follows the search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. Detectives soon realize their case might be related to other disappearances in the area. (10 p.m., ABC).

WEDNESDAY: As the second season of "For Life" unfolds, Aaron Wallace, who spent nine years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, is poised to go free. But it's still not smooth sailing as dangerous enemies lurk at Bellmore and Marie faces criminal charges for assisting Aaron in prior cases. (10 p.m., ABC).

THURSDAY: Season 3 of "A Million Little Things" opens just seconds after Eddie was run down by a speeding vehicle while on the phone with his wife, Katherine. As we await his fate, Katherine leans on their beloved group of friends for support. Meanwhile, Maggie jump starts her new life in Oxford. (10 p.m., ABC).