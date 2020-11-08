Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Nov. 8-14

TUESDAY: In the holiday rom-com series "Dash & Lily," a whirlwind romance builds as cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and hopeful Lily (Midori Francis) trade dares, dreams, and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth at locations across New York City. Of course, they find they have more in common than they expected. (Netflix).

TUESDAY: "The Teacher" is a limited drama series about a young instructor (Kate Mara) at a Texas high school who is desperate for connection. Boundaries are soon crossed as she and a student (Nick Robinson) enter into a predatory relationship. (FX on Hulu).

WEDNESDAY: The trio of popular Windy City dramas launches new episodes tonight, starting with "Chicago Med," which sees the hospital staff adjusting to the new normal of the pandemic. The season premieres of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." follow. (8 p.m., NBC).

THURSDAY: The two-hour Season 17 opener of "Grey's Anatomy" picks up one month into the COVID-19 pandemic and it's all-hands-on-deck for the medical staff. Meanwhile, a wildfire has first responders from Station 19 delivering patients to the hospital for treatment. (9 p.m., ABC).