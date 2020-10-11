Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Oct. 11-17

TUESDAY: Host Chris Harrison, who tosses out hyperbolic terms like so much confetti, calls the 16th edition of "The Bachelorette" the "most explosive" one ever. We'll find out as Sacramento resident Clare Crawley welcomes 31 eligible hunks and finally embarks on her journey to find her soul mate. (8 p.m., ABC).

TUESDAY: "Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America" is a two-hour documentary that examines how the advent of the automobile brought new mobility and freedom for African Americans, but also exposed them to discrimination and deadly violence, and how that history resonates today. (9 p.m., PBS).

TUESDAY: In the Season 2 premiere of "Tell Me a Story," rising country music star Ashley Rose Pruitt celebrates the launch of her debut album, but a tragic event threatens to derail her success. Meanwhile, troubled musician Jackson Pruitt tries to break old habits when an intriguing stranger enters his life. (9 p.m., The CW).

THURSDAY: The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was derided as a "hot mess" and provided fodder for a crazy "Saturday Night Live" sketch. Will it get any better in their virtual town hall-style showdown scheduled in Miami? (9 p.m., various networks and cable news channels).