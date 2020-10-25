Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Oct. 25-31

DON'T MISS: "The Undoing" — Nicole Kidman and , part of the team that brought us "Big Little Lies," serve up another instantly addictive six-part mystery thriller largely rooted in marriage, wealth, deceit and the blind spots that can develop in relationships over time. Kidman delivers a breathtakingly gripping performance as an affluent New York therapist who leads a seemingly carefree life. Her husband (Hugh Grant) is a renowned pediatric oncologist and their teen son attends an exclusive private school. But a violent death upends their lives, leading to scandal and dark secrets becoming exposed. Under Susanne Bier's taut direction, the twists keep coming and nothing is quite what it seems. (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO).

Other bets

SUNDAY: With Election Day just around the corner, "60 Minutes" offers interviews with the four people at the top of the ballot. Lesley Stahl sits down with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Nora O'Donnell chats up Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. (7:30 p.m., CBS).

MONDAY: Just in time for Halloween, the remaining contestants on "Dancing With the Stars" dress up and channel their inner scoundrels with performances inspired by fictional TV and movie villains. (8 p.m., ABC).