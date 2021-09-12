Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 12-18

DON’T MISS: “The Morning Show” — Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell return in the addictive drama series about a highly troubled morning news show. The second season picks up after the explosive events of the first season finale, in which anchors Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) went live on the air to expose the rampant sexual misconduct at their UBA network. Now, the “Morning Show” team is emerging from the wreckage and dealing with the fallout. Newcomers to the series include Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor and Hasan Minhaj. (Friday, Apple TV+).

Other bets

SUNDAY: Justin Bieber, who leads with seven nominations, is set to perform at the “MTV Video Music Awards” (or VMAs) for the first time since 2015. Other artists taking the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes and more. (8 p.m., MTV).

SUNDAY: “Scenes From a Marriage” is a modern, five-part adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 miniseries about a troubled marriage. Starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, the update explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. (9 p.m., HBO).