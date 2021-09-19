Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 19-25

MONDAY: James Wolk has his work cut out for him as the star of the high-concept drama “Ordinary Joe.” He plays three versions of the same character and shows us what might happen if he chose different paths forward in life. (10 p.m. NBC)

TUESDAY: Are there more FBI agents on TV than in real life? We ask because “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” both kick off new seasons, and the spin-off series, “FBI: International,” makes its debut. (8, 9 and 10 p.m., CBS)

TUESDAY: “Our Kind of People” is a soapy new saga set in a wealthy Martha’s Vineyard enclave, where the rich and powerful Black elite come to play — and a lot of drama goes down. Yaya DaCosta leads the cast. (9 p.m., Fox)

WEDNESDAY: Two more popular reality competitions return as “The Masked Singer” and “Survivor” get back in the game. The latter is launching its — gulp! — 41st season with a two-hour opener. (8 p.m., Fox and CBS)

WEDNESDAY: Ready to spend all night in the Windy City? Producer Dick Wolf’s popular trio of heroic dramas — “Chicago Med,” Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” — raise the curtains on their new seasons. (8, 9 and 10 p.m., NBC)