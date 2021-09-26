Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 26-Oct. 2

MONDAY: As a new season of “The Good Doctor” begins, Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved. (10 p.m., ABC).

TUESDAY: Someone obviously believes prime time could use a good, old-fashioned disaster saga. So bring on “La Brea,” which kicks off when — yikes! — a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. (9 p.m., NBC).

WEDNESDAY: Tonight’s edition of “Nova” deals with “The Cannabis Question.” It examines America’s relationship with the long-demonized plant and delves into what scientists have discovered about its effects on the body and brain, including the potential risks and medicinal benefits. (9 p.m., PBS).

THURSDAY: Shondaland dramas “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” launch their seasons with a crossover event. Beginning with “Station 19,” much of the action happens at Seattle’s annual Phoenix Festival, which brings out some reckless behavior that challenges the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial. The storyline continues on “Grey’s Anatomy.” (8 and 9 p.m., ABC).