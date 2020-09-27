Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 27-Oct. 3

TUESDAY: Are they ready to rumble? Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet in the fall's first U.S. presidential debate. Chris Wallace of Fox News serves as moderator of the 90-minute event, with topics including the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and unrest over racial issues. (9 p.m., various networks and cable news channels).

WEDNESDAY: Need a few laughs? "South Park" returns with an hourlong "Pandemic Special," which has Randy coming to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, the kids return to school, but nothing resembles the normal they once knew — not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman. (8 p.m., Comedy Central).

WEDNESDAY: After spending many long weeks inside the Disney World "bubble," hoop dreams remain alive for two resilient squads as the NBA Finals get under way. And for once, there will be no such thing as a home-court advantage. (9 p.m., ABC).

THURSDAY: "Let's Be Real" is the election-themed puppet special no one asked for, but got anyway. We're told that it will cover politics, pop culture and the 2020 election through topical sketches featuring celebrities and, yes, puppets. (9 p.m., Fox).