Classic movies return to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

• "The Princess Bride," June 9 and 10.

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love who must find her after a long separation, battling through the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited. Based on William Goldman's novel of the same name, "The Princess Bride" is staged as a book read by a grandfather to his sick-at-home grandson. More than a simpering love story, however, fencing, fighting, torture, death, giants, pirates, and yes — true love — fill the screen.

• "Imitation of Life," 7 p.m. June 16 and 18.

When they first meet, Lora Meredith and Annie Johnson find they have a lot in common: they are both single mothers struggling to make a life for themselves and their daughters. Lora is an aspiring actress who needs help looking after her daughter when she goes out on casting calls; Annie, an African American widow, is a woman who desperately wants a healthy home environment in which to raise her daughter. They soon share a tiny apartment with their daughters, with Annie becoming the caretaker of Lora's child Suzie. While Lora's thirst for fame threatens her relationship with Suzie, Annie's light-skinned daughter Sarah Jane struggles with her Black identity.

• "The Big Lebowski," June 23 and 25.