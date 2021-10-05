Despite COVID-19 breakthrough, low score, Cody Rigsby stays in 'Dancing with the Stars'

GREENSBORO — Cody Rigsby and his dancing partner escaped elimination from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night, despite their COVID-19 breakthrough cases and a low score.

Rigsby, a former city resident and now a Peloton star instructor, and Cheryl Burke performed a jazz routine in the ABC dance competition to Britney Spears' "Gimmie More" virtually from their respective homes — Rigsby's in New York — after both tested positive for COVID-19.

It was the show's first remote performance. Technology made it possible.

Breakthrough cases are COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Burke. 37, announced her breakthrough case on Sept. 26, Rigsby, 34, on Sept. 30.

Both have quarantined at home and are feeling good, they said.

Hosted by model Tyra Banks, the show pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers. They compete each week by performing a choreographed routine that follows the theme for that week. Judges and viewers get to vote.

This week, the music carried a Britney Spears theme.