Despite COVID-19 breakthrough, low score, Cody Rigsby stays in 'Dancing with the Stars'

GREENSBORO — Cody Rigsby and his dancing partner escaped elimination from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night, despite their COVID-19 breakthrough cases and a low score.
Rigsby, a former city resident and now a Peloton star instructor, and Cheryl Burke performed a jazz routine in the ABC dance competition to Britney Spears' "Gimmie More" virtually from their respective homes — Rigsby's in New York — after both tested positive for COVID-19.
It was the show's first remote performance. Technology made it possible.
Breakthrough cases are COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Burke. 37, announced her breakthrough case on Sept. 26, Rigsby, 34, on Sept. 30.
Both have quarantined at home and are feeling good, they said.
Hosted by model Tyra Banks, the show pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers. They compete each week by performing a choreographed routine that follows the theme for that week. Judges and viewers get to vote.
This week, the music carried a Britney Spears theme.
Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli gave them an 18 out of 30 for their performance. Judge Derek Hough was not there because of a "potential COVID exposure," Banks said.
Although their score ranked Burke and Rigsby at the bottom of couples competing, the three judges saved them from elimination.
"I thought for the circumstances, you did a terrific job," Goodman said.
The week before, Burke and Rigsby were not in the ballroom. They competed with their rehearsal video after Burke made her announcement.
They earned a total score of a 24 out of 40, and the two advanced to this week's round.
Next week's theme will be Disney.
“Disney Week: Heroes Night” will air on Monday. On Oct. 12, the TV audience will see “Disney Week: Villains Night."
