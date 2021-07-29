Emmy Award goes to TV series produced by Greensboro-based 7 Cinematics

Season One featured historic venues such as The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Paramount Theatre in Austin and New York’s Capitol Theatre where Widespread Panic performed for Episode Three of the show’s 13-episode season.

Other acts featured included Tyler Childers, Robert Earl Keen, The Marcus King Band and Ryan Bingham, whose song “Nothin’ Holds Me Down” serves as the theme song during the show’s opening title sequence.

“We owe a lot to the bands and venues because they took a chance on us, by agreeing to be a part of something brand new, something unproven,” Paul said in the announcement. “We’ll forever be grateful."

Season Two of "American Music Spotlight" is in early stages of development, as music venues and bands begin to resume activity following the industry-wide shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The epicenter of 7 Cinematics is in Greensboro, even though most of its operations and staff are in Charleston, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles.

It filmed the 2020 N.C. Folk Festival when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the festival to go virtual.

Other noteworthy projects on the company’s resume include “cinematic” livestreams and music films with Jimmy Buffett, Dead & Company, Weezer, Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West, and the epic Red Hot Chili Peppers livestream event from the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt.