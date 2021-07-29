Emmy Award goes to TV series produced by Greensboro-based 7 Cinematics

GREENSBORO — Adam Paul didn't expect the debut season of the TV series "American Music Spotlight," which his company 7 Cinematics produced, to win an Emmy Award.
After all, it was nominated in a category with long-standing institutions such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disney’s Christmas Day Parade, a NASA space launch and the CBS "This Morning" show.
But earlier this month, the series independently produced by the locally-based company did win a 2021 Daytime Emmy, in the category of Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.
The video music and streaming production company 7 Cinematics specializes in livestreaming and docu-reality, made-for-television productions, focusing on music, entertainment and culture.
The 30-minute program is the brainchild of Paul, 7 Cinematics’ chief executive officer, who now has four Emmy Awards on his shelf.
“I’m sitting here stunned,” Paul said from North Carolina in the announcement, after learning of his big win. “...When I hit 'refresh' on the Emmy site the 7 Cinematics logo appeared on the screen and I could not believe what I was seeing.”
American Music Spotlight currently airs on Nashville’s Circle network and previously on Direct TV4K.
Season One featured historic venues such as The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Paramount Theatre in Austin and New York’s Capitol Theatre where Widespread Panic performed for Episode Three of the show’s 13-episode season.
Other acts featured included Tyler Childers, Robert Earl Keen, The Marcus King Band and Ryan Bingham, whose song “Nothin’ Holds Me Down” serves as the theme song during the show’s opening title sequence.
“We owe a lot to the bands and venues because they took a chance on us, by agreeing to be a part of something brand new, something unproven,” Paul said in the announcement. “We’ll forever be grateful."
Season Two of "American Music Spotlight" is in early stages of development, as music venues and bands begin to resume activity following the industry-wide shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The epicenter of 7 Cinematics is in Greensboro, even though most of its operations and staff are in Charleston, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles.
It filmed the 2020 N.C. Folk Festival when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the festival to go virtual.
Other noteworthy projects on the company’s resume include “cinematic” livestreams and music films with Jimmy Buffett, Dead & Company, Weezer, Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West, and the epic Red Hot Chili Peppers livestream event from the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt.