Former Greensboro resident in 'Dancing with the Stars' finals

GREENSBORO — Look for a former city resident on Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars" finals.
Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke will compete against three other remaining couples on Monday's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.
Rigsby has spoken in national media about growing up in Greensboro.
Now 34, he teaches and serves as cycling director for the exercise equipment and media company based in New York City. Its internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media.
Rigsby and Burke faced an added challenge this season: Both had to quarantine and perform apart remotely earlier this season after both contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Although they received praise from judges this season, they also had lower scores from judges than some other competitors.
But viewer votes have kept them in the competition.
Some viewers think that Rigsby's Peloton fans are swaying the "Dancing With the Stars" audience vote in his favor.
That has prompted a Twitter debate between "Dancing With the Stars" and Peloton fans, according to Cosmopolitan.
Hosted by model Tyra Banks, "Dancing With the Stars" pairs celebrities such as Rigsby with professional ballroom dancers. They compete each week by performing one or more choreographed routines that follow the theme for that particular week.
Dancers are scored by a panel of judges: Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Viewers get a certain amount of time to vote for their favorites.
The couple with the lowest combined score provided by the judges and viewers is eliminated that week.
Last week, for example, Rigsby and Burke received judges' scores of 35 out of 40 for their salsa and 36 out of 40 for their Argentine Tango.
But viewer votes sent them to the finals.
Just like he has survived this season's challenges on "Dancing With the Stars," Rigsby survived challenges of his youth.
After last week's show, Rigsby appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and talked about growing up in Greensboro.
"My mom was a single parent, she worked a lot of blue collar jobs, as a waitress, she worked at the (Greensboro Coliseum sports complex)," he recounted to host Clarkson, according to People.com. "It was really challenging growing up."
"I look back at that adversity and I look at the things that I went through and I look at where I came from — at a point we were homeless," Rigsby said on the show. "We were living in motels, I was staying with parents of my friends. And you look back, and you're like, 'Wow that was a time that I was really going through it.' "
Those experiences, he said, "Always gave me that drive, it always gave me that push that I knew I never wanted to be in that place again."
Now he and Burke are among four dancing couples remaining out of 15 on this season's "Dancing With the Stars."
For those who follow the show, the other couples are dancer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, pro basketball player Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and television personality Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.
Let's see who takes home the Mirrorball Trophy Monday night.
