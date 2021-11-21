Former Greensboro resident in 'Dancing with the Stars' finals

"My mom was a single parent, she worked a lot of blue collar jobs, as a waitress, she worked at the (Greensboro Coliseum sports complex)," he recounted to host Clarkson, according to People.com. "It was really challenging growing up."

"I look back at that adversity and I look at the things that I went through and I look at where I came from — at a point we were homeless," Rigsby said on the show. "We were living in motels, I was staying with parents of my friends. And you look back, and you're like, 'Wow that was a time that I was really going through it.' "

Those experiences, he said, "Always gave me that drive, it always gave me that push that I knew I never wanted to be in that place again."

Now he and Burke are among four dancing couples remaining out of 15 on this season's "Dancing With the Stars."

For those who follow the show, the other couples are dancer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, pro basketball player Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and television personality Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.

Let's see who takes home the Mirrorball Trophy Monday night.

