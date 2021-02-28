'Gateway to Gastonia'? SNL sketch on LaMelo Ball, dad LaVar pokes fun at Charlotte

"Saturday Night Live" writers did enough research for their latest Weekend Update segment to make Charlotteans cringe.

During a sketch on SNL's weekly news desk, LaVar Ball (played by Kenan Thompson) showed up to brag about his son LaMelo Ball and how well he's playing for "the most storied franchise in all of basketball, the Charlotte Hornets!"

That's when LaVar goes on to give Charlotte two new nicknames, one of which the chamber of commerce may want to ignore:

• "Charlotte, North Carolina: The regional banking capital of the world" (or did he say "bacon"?) and

• "Gateway to Gastonia."

Ouch.

He joked about how the city has "no mountains" and "no oceans" but plenty of humidity.

Brooklyn Decker, a model and Matthews native, tweeted about the skit, calling it the most "the most painfully accurate thing I've seen in a while."

And others on Twitter agreed about the accuracy of at least one joke: the humidity.

"We can all agree about the humidity," one user tweeted.

"The part about the humidity is spot on," another wrote.