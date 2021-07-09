Greensboro-based 7 Cinematics receives Emmy Award nomination

GREENSBORO — The debut season of the television series "American Music Spotlight" has received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.
Produced independently by Greensboro-based 7 Cinematics, the 30-minute program is the brainchild of Chief Executive Officer Adam Paul, who lives in the city.
The video music and streaming production company specializes in livestreaming and docu-reality, made-for-television productions, focusing on music, entertainment and culture.
Paul won his first Emmy when he produced a 2014 livestream concert broadcast with fellow North Carolinians, The Avett Brothers.
"American Music Spotlight" originally aired in 2020 on the Nashville, Tenn. Circle Network.
“'American Music Spotlight' is my passion piece,” Paul said in Friday's announcement. “The show marries music, culture, architecture and the timeless stories of America’s most iconic music theaters and the modern-day musicians who keep those venues alive and well.”
Season One features historic venues including The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas and New York’s Capitol Theatre, where Widespread Panic performed for Episode Three of the show’s 13-episode season.
Other acts appearing in Season One include Tyler Childers, Ryan Bingham, Robert Earl Keen and The Marcus King Band.
“It’s hard to believe we’re nominated in a category with long-standing institutions like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disney’s Christmas Day Parade, a NASA space launch, and the CBS 'This Morning' show,” Paul said.
“This confirms that anyone with passion and perseverance can see their dreams come true," Paul said. "I’m still trying to get my arms around what this really means.”
The Emmy nominations for children’s & animation and lifestyle categories were announced June 28.
The awards presentation in 7 Cinematics' category will be live-streamed on July 18.
The epicenter of 7 Cinematics is in Greensboro, even though most of its operations and staff are in Charleston, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles.
Among its projects was filming the 2020 N.C. Folk Festival when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the festival to go virtual.
Other noteworthy projects on Paul’s resume include “cinematic” livestream events and concert productions with Jimmy Buffett, Dead & Company, Weezer, Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West, and the epic Red Hot Chili Peppers livestream event from the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt.
Season Two of "American Music Spotlight" is in early stages of development, as music venues and bands begin to resume activity following the industry-wide shutdown caused by the pandemic.
“Our team of producers, cinematographers and editors are itching to get back out there,” Paul said, as he reviewed lists of potential acts and venues under consideration for Season Two. “When we do resume production, it will be more exciting than ever, knowing the industry has recognized our idea and our efforts. It really makes us want to keep sharing the amazing stories of the bands and venues that mean so much to so many.”
For more information about Adam Paul or 7 Cinematics, visit www.7Cinematics.com.