 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Television Network receives 2 national Telly Awards
0 Comments
top story

Greensboro Television Network receives 2 national Telly Awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greensboro Television Network

The Greensboro Television Network, the city's government channel, has received two national Telly awards. One piece focuses on Greensboro's own Rosie the Riveter; the other is an animated video highlighting how transit riders can ride for free and make connections to other mass transit providers.

 GREENSBORO TELEVISION NETWORK, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Television Network, the city's government channel, has received two national Telly awards.

Producer Devon Smith won a silver Telly award for his production of "GTA Super Heroes." The animated video highlights how transit riders can ride for free and make connections to other mass transit providers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Producer Carlos Castallanos won a bronze Telly Award for his work on a "Rosie the Riveter" piece.

Catallanos and host Rosemary Plybon interviewed Ruth Edwards, who is Greensboro’s own Rosie the Riveter. Edwards tells the incredible story of her contributions to the World War II efforts and her impact on the introduction of women to the workforce.

The Telly Awards are a national television competition and recognize excellence in broadcast production. GTN has won 26 Telly Awards since 2000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West drops first item from new clothing collection

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News