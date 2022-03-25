Mister and Miss N.C. A&T to present awards at Oscars

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.

Joshua Suiter and Zaria Woodford will take the grand stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The invitation and opportunity mark the first for any historically Black college or university (HBCU) student.

“I wanted the position of the 87th Miss North Carolina A&T State University to serve, represent, and uplift the African American, HBCU and Greensboro community," Woodford said in Friday's news release from A&T.

"Participating in the 2022 Academy Awards is affording me the opportunity to do all three on a scale larger than I could have ever imagined,” Woodford said. “I am blessed to be participating in the occasion and intend to make my university, community and the hard-working individuals of the Oscars proud in this role.”

Woodford and Suiter, who are studying pre-law and professional theater, respectively, spent the past week rehearsing, recording and engaging in tours and interviews, getting the full Oscars experience.

“Preparation for the Oscars has been a very thorough and smooth process," Suiter said in the news release. "We start early in the morning and have been rehearsing on how to be the best trophy presenters in any given situation."

"There are so many moving pieces to this awards show," Suiter said. "Everyone is working well and the professionalism is great all around the board. I’ve really enjoyed just being in the mix and behind the scenes.”

As producer of this year’s award ceremony, Will Packer, a graduate of Florida A&M University, had a goal of highlighting HBCUs at the Oscars.

Packer’s production company selected Mister and Miss N.C. A&T to be the very first HBCU king and queen to be featured.

As the students prepare to shine on stage, A&T alumnus Terrence Jenkins, known as Terrence J, will co-host the coveted red carpet show.