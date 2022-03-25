Oscar nominee with Triad ties designs ceremony outfit for his mother, which she'll see for the first time this weekend

Paul Tazewell has designed costumes for casts from Broadway's "Hamilton" and "The Color Purple," to the 2021 film "West Side Story."

Now Tazewell has designed an outfit for his mother to wear to Sunday's Oscars ceremony, where he will vie for the Best Costume Design award for Steven Spielberg's film version of "West Side Story."

A graduate of the UNC School of the Arts, he is the first African American male costume designer to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Barbara Tazewell traveled Friday from her Asheboro home to Hollywood for Sunday night's ceremony, where she will sit with her son.

She will see her Oscars ensemble when he brings it to Los Angeles this weekend. He didn't want to run the risk of mailing it.

She knows it will be black and white, and likely pants with a long tunic top and a scarf.

"I said, 'But Paul, what if it doesn’t work right or fit right?'" Barbara Tazewell said before leaving Asheboro with other family members.

"He said, 'That’s OK, I’ll bring my sewing kit and my scissors and it will work.' But he took measurements and everything and asked what style I liked. So I’m sure it will be fine."

No doubt it will be more than fine, just like his costume design for stage, screen, dance and opera.

Paul Tazewell received the 2016 Tony Award for Best Costume Design for "Hamilton."

In 2016, he and his design team were awarded an Emmy for their work on "The Wiz Live!"

He has received six Tony Award nominations for Costume Design, four Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Costume Design, and two Lucille Lortel Awards (for "On the Town" and "Hamilton").

He received Princess the Grace Statue Award from the Princess Grace Foundation, which is given to artists of excellence in various disciplines.

Tazewell grew up in Akron, Ohio. Although he never lived in North Carolina except for college, he has relatives and connections here.

His mother, her sister Linda Brown and brother Raymond Brown are nieces and the nephew of Willa Player, the first Black woman in America to head a four-year college when she served as president of Bennett College from 1955-66.

Barbara Tazewell graduated from Bennett. She retired from teaching English and French, the latter at St. Augustine's College in Raleigh.

She says that she's excited — and a little nervous — about attending the Oscars for the first time.

Both she and her son are thrilled about his nomination for a top award for artistic and technical merit in the film industry.

"He works very hard," Barbara Tazewell said. "And if you have seen 'West Side Story,' how they have updated it and everything is really great."

Her sister Linda Brown of Greensboro said that she, too, is proud of her nephew's nomination. "The boost that it gives his career will be there, whether he wins or not," Brown said.

Paul Tazewell also was honored to work with the famed director Spielberg, Barbara Tazewell said.

This film version of "West Side Story" has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Tazewell is up against costume design for "Cruella," "Cyrano," "Dune" and "Nightmare Alley."

The film has at least one more North Carolina connection: Ariana DeBose of Raleigh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for taking on the iconic role of Anita.

Barbara Tazewell said she hopes her son wins the Academy Award.

"Paul kind of takes it very philosophically," she said. "He says, 'If I win, that’s great. And if I don’t, I’m just so thrilled to have been nominated.'"

"I feel that way, too," she said. "I think he should win. But if he doesn’t win, it’s still wonderful that he was nominated."

