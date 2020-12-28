She was the first 'Jeopardy!' champion. Who is Mary Cabell Eubanks?

"I never thought it would last forever and be as popular as it is," Eubanks said. "That makes it special to people."

"It was very special to me and it’s preserved in memory," she added. "I don’t want to relive it."

But she admired the way that Trebek dealt with pancreatic cancer that claimed his life on Nov. 8, prompting an outpouring of grief from millions of fans.

Trebek's last taped episodes will air next week. Guest-hosted shows will start to air the week of Jan. 11.

"He was determined to be who he was and to do what he was doing as long as he possibly could," Eubanks said.

A little information remains online today of that debut episode with Eubanks.

David Schwartz of Los Angeles, co-author of "The Encyclopedia of TV Game Shows," has an audio tape of that first episode in his private collection of old TV shows.

"Listening to it, you can tell that they are still struggling with the idea of how the show is going to work," Schwartz said.