Triad Jewish Film Festival featuring six movies begins this week

Festival offerings are diverse and each year includes a Holocaust-related film, a family-friendly film, something light-hearted and something that tackles the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

The popular "Latter Day Jew" is a documentary feature film following H. Alan Scott, a gay, former Mormon/converted Jew/cancer survivor/writer-comedian, preparing for his Bar Mitzvah. The film covers his Mormon upbringing, eventual conversion to Judaism at age 31 and Bar Mitzvah in 2017 at age 35.

Before Scott can become a man in the eyes of Jewish law, according to the synopsis, he wants to figure out what it means to be the best Jew he can be and even figure out what that means.

"Honeymood," is a romantic comedy is set over the course of one night in Jerusalem, according to its preview. A bride and groom arrive at a lavish hotel suite after their wedding. Instead of relaxing and enjoying a romantic night together, they get into a fight that soon develops into a dazed, urban journey, confronting them with past loves, repressed doubts, and the lives they have left behind.

Descriptions of all the films and ticket order forms are available at http://mytjff.com.

