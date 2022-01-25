Triad Jewish Film Festival featuring six movies begins this week

GREENSBORO — It's not just another night at the movies.
Ed Asner's "Tiger Within," a story featuring an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor, opens the 2022 Triad Jewish Film Festival on Thursday at the Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre & Lobby at Well-Spring Retirement Community. The movies are also available in a virtual, on-demand format.
The Emmy-winning actor's "Tiger Within" is one of the six movies from Israeli and Jewish cinema selected for the 21st film festival, which runs Thursday through Feb. 6 and is sponsored by the Greensboro Jewish Federation.
The other 2022 offerings include: "Asia," "Honeymood," "American Birthright," "Latter Day Jew," and "Here We Are."
Festival tickets and passes range in price from $5 to $40.
"We're fortunate to have been able to adapt during the pandemic and offer these films virtually from the comfort of the viewer’s home," David Kaplan, chairman of the film festival committee, said in a written statement. "And while we're still monitoring the current environment, we're excited to bring back the option of watching some of our films in person at Well-Spring."
The competition is steep for films making the cut each year, with members of the committee watching dozens of movies.
Festival offerings are diverse and each year includes a Holocaust-related film, a family-friendly film, something light-hearted and something that tackles the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
The popular "Latter Day Jew" is a documentary feature film following H. Alan Scott, a gay, former Mormon/converted Jew/cancer survivor/writer-comedian, preparing for his Bar Mitzvah. The film covers his Mormon upbringing, eventual conversion to Judaism at age 31 and Bar Mitzvah in 2017 at age 35.
Before Scott can become a man in the eyes of Jewish law, according to the synopsis, he wants to figure out what it means to be the best Jew he can be and even figure out what that means.
"Honeymood," is a romantic comedy is set over the course of one night in Jerusalem, according to its preview. A bride and groom arrive at a lavish hotel suite after their wedding. Instead of relaxing and enjoying a romantic night together, they get into a fight that soon develops into a dazed, urban journey, confronting them with past loves, repressed doubts, and the lives they have left behind.
Descriptions of all the films and ticket order forms are available at http://mytjff.com.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.