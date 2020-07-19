Lee Norris, a 2004 graduate of Wake Forest University, has a small role as an unnamed Navy crew member in “Greyhound,” the Tom Hanks World War II drama that was recently released on the AppleTV+ streaming service.
On his Facebook page, Norris said that “Tom Hanks has been my acting-hero for my entire life, and to have a small part in this WWII movie with him is quite literally a dream come true.” He added that “I’ve truly never been prouder to be part of a film.”
Norris, 38, is a Greenville native best known for his long-running role as Marvin “Mouth” McFadden on the TV series “One Tree Hill,” which was filmed in Wilmington. His other roles have included a two-episode stint on “The Walking Dead”; a recurring role on “Boy Meets World,” which he later reprised in the sequel series “Girl Meets World”; and guest spots on such shows as “American Gothic,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “October Road.” He has also appeared in such films as “Zodiac” and “Gone Girl,” and the 2019 Hallmark TV movie “A Christmas Wish.”
“Greyhound” is one of many movies that were made for theatrical release this year but because of the COVID-19 pandemic was shifted to a streaming-service release instead.
The story involves a U.S. Navy commander (Hanks) trying to protect a convoy of merchant ships that German submarines are attackings in the early days of U.S. involvement in WWII. The cast also includes Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue and Rob Morgan. Norris’s character is credited as “Messenger #2.”
More information about AppleTV+ can be found at www.apple.com/ apple-tv-plus. Subscriptions are $4.99 a month, but a free weeklong trial is available.
***
Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the host of “Lost Speedways,” one of the first original shows on NBC’s new Peacock digital-streaming service, which debuted last week.
The documentary series visits abandoned speedways and looks at the history of the early days of racing, starting with a visit to the famed Metrolina Speedway in Charlotte. Episodes include interviews with driver and NASCAR team owner Richard Petty, a visit to an abandoned dirt track in Mooresville, a look at some legendary dangerous tracks and a tour of Earnhardt’s race car graveyard
Eight half-hour episodes of “Lost Speedways” are available on the service. For more information, visit www.peacocktv.com/ PeacockTV.com. The service has hundreds of hours of free programming (including this series) from NBCUniversal’s library of films and TV shows, and original offerings, such as the TV-movie “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” and the edgy science-fiction drama series “Brave New World.” There’s also a premium subscription version with more shows and movies.
***
Tony Craig, an animator and former resident of Stokes County, is happy to finally be able to talk about his work on “Animaniacs,” a reboot of the popular 1990s cartoon about characters — Yakko, Wakko and Dot — who run amok on the Warner Bros. studio lot. The original series, which debuted in 1993, was also known for the supporting characters Pinky and the Brain, two lab mice who scheme to take over the world. They will also be part of the new revival, which is being developed for the Hulu streaming service. The original voice actors are returning. The show was known for its energetic animation, catchy — and often slyly educational — songs, and general air of playful mischief.
Craig has previously worked on a variety of animated shows, for Warner Bros. and other studios, including the recent revival “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”, in which the Scooby Gang meets various celebrities (the series premiere, which Craig was not an animator on, had them teaming up with Winston-Salem native Chris Paul).
As for “Animaniacs,” “I started out doing storyboards,” he said. “Now that we’re at the end of the first batch of production, and we hope there will be more, but we don’t know, I’m doing storyboard revisions and helping the character design team with all the outstanding models that need doing.
”Again, like with Scooby Doo, it’s great to revisit ‘old friends’, and have a hand in bringing them to a new generation. I believe this show will be as much, if not more so, appealing to those who enjoyed the 1990s version. Anyone who is worried that it won’t be as good as the first go ‘round has nothing to worry about.”
A release date for the Hulu version has not yet been announced.
The second season of “Castle Rock,” a Hulu series based on characters created by Stephen King and set in the fictional Maine town he uses as a setting in many of his stories, comes to DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday.
The second season focuses on Annie Wilkes, the deranged nurse prominently featured in the 1987 novel “Misery,” which later became a hit 1990 movie. Actor Lizzy Caplan plays Wilkes in this version, and this season also features such actors as Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks and Elsie Fisher. The 10-episode set, on two Blu-rays or three DVDs, has a bonus featurette about the Wilkes character.
