WATCH: N.C. A&T graduate Victor Solomon makes it to the final round of "The Voice"

On Tuesday's results episode of "The Voice," N.C. A&T graduate Victor Solomon advanced to the show's finale.
Solomon's Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers were featured in a clip wishing him well before his performance Monday night.
"The support has been incredible," Solomon said, "having students and my peers stop me on campus out of nowhere, like to take pictures. It's crazy. It's like I'm a celebrity on campus."
Solomon, who is the reigning Mister A&T, said during rehearsals that his mother had been asking when he was going to perform a gospel song. And Monday was the night. He performed the Tamela Mann version of Mercy Me's "I Can Only Imagine."
"My mother obviously raised us up in church, so every round, she's asking, 'Is it a gospel song?'" Solomon said. "Nah, it's not. It's Usher or it's The Temptations. 'Is it gospel now?' No, it's Stevie Wonder. This time, she is going to be really excited."
Solomon's coach, John Legend, said, "He is has been consistently great. He is compelling as a soul singer, but if he wants to continue as a gospel singer, he has the heart for it. I believe he has the voice for it, and he's ready."
Fans were able to vote after Monday's show, and results were announced on Tuesday.
Host Carson Daly asked Solomon, "You sang a gospel song last night for the first time in the competition, what message did you want people to take away from it?"
Solomon replied, "Thank you, sir, for that question. Last night really wasn't about competition for me. It was really about the message and ministering to millions of souls over the television waves. I would really want everyone to just think about their relationship with God and build on that."
It was announced Tuesday evening that Solomon had made it through to the finale of the show.
The finale will air at 8 p.m. May 24. He will compete against country singer Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly Clarkson, pop/folk singer Rachel Mac from Team Nick Jonas, soul singer Cam Anthony from Team Blake Shelton and Wild Card Winner Jordan Matthew Young from Team Black Shelton.