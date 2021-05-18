WATCH: N.C. A&T graduate Victor Solomon makes it to the final round of "The Voice"

On Tuesday's results episode of "The Voice," N.C. A&T graduate Victor Solomon advanced to the show's finale.

Solomon's Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers were featured in a clip wishing him well before his performance Monday night.

"The support has been incredible," Solomon said, "having students and my peers stop me on campus out of nowhere, like to take pictures. It's crazy. It's like I'm a celebrity on campus."

Solomon, who is the reigning Mister A&T, said during rehearsals that his mother had been asking when he was going to perform a gospel song. And Monday was the night. He performed the Tamela Mann version of Mercy Me's "I Can Only Imagine."

"My mother obviously raised us up in church, so every round, she's asking, 'Is it a gospel song?'" Solomon said. "Nah, it's not. It's Usher or it's The Temptations. 'Is it gospel now?' No, it's Stevie Wonder. This time, she is going to be really excited."

Solomon's coach, John Legend, said, "He is has been consistently great. He is compelling as a soul singer, but if he wants to continue as a gospel singer, he has the heart for it. I believe he has the voice for it, and he's ready."

Fans were able to vote after Monday's show, and results were announced on Tuesday.