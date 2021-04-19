WATCH: N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon advances to the audience-voting round of "The Voice"

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon has advanced to the Live Performance level of "The Voice."

Solomon, who is the reigning Mister A&T, sang The Temptations' song "My Girl" and included some throw-back dance moves.

Solomon's coach, John Legend, and guest mentor Snoop Dogg advised him during rehearsal.

"It's good when you hear a song that you've heard a million times then hear it like you never heard it before," Snoop Dogg said.

Victor said he was dedicating the song to his girlfriend.

"Me and my girlfriend, Ciara, we met on campus in 2019. We both attend the same university," Solomon said. "Sometimes when I'm not having a good day, I can call her. We do want to spend the rest of our lives together. She's the one for me."

The Live Performance Shows will begin in a couple of weeks and will be the first time the viewing audience can vote for their favorite performers.

"The Voice" airs at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC.

