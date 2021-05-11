 Skip to main content
WATCH: N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon continues to semifinal round on "The Voice"
WATCH: N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon continues to semifinal round on "The Voice"

Victor Solomon on "The Voice"

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon auditions on NBC's "The Voice."

 NBC, contributed

Victor Solomon performs Stevie Wonder's "I Wish" during the Live Top 17 Performances on The Voice.

NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition.

Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here.

ABOUT THE VOICE

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season. Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host. The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and the Live Performance Shows. During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. The singers with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week. In the end, one will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract. Stream Now on the NBC App!

Victor Solomon Sings Stevie Wonder's "I Wish" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2021

The Voice

Audience voters have chosen N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon as a semifinalist on "The Voice," an NBC singing competition.

Solomon, who is the reigning Mister A&T, performed Stevie Wonder's "I Wish" on Monday night's show, and it was announced Tuesday evening that he had made it through another level of the show.

The semifinals will air at 8 p.m. May 17.

 

