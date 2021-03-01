Watch now: N.C. A&T's Victor Solomon picks John Legend to be his coach on 'The Voice'

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon chose John Legend as his coach Monday night after his blind audition on the NBC singing competition "The Voice."

Solomon, who is from Peoria, Ill., holds the title of Mister A&T. Solomon said that makes him a representative of the student body, a high honor at the university.

Solomon sang the song "Glory," written by John Legend and Common, and explained that he chose the song because it's about the trials and tribulations of the African American community. "One day we're going to see the glory," Solomon said. "It will come to pass."

Coaches John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton argued over which team Solomon should pick.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shelton described Solomon's voice as "an old-man voice," meaning that it's seasoned and mature for a 22-year-old. But Shelton had no idea that the song Solomon sang was written by Legend. And Legend and Common won an Academy Award for the song, which was used in the movie "Selma."

Legend said, "I have literally zero times turn for someone singing one of my songs." Then Legend said Solomon sang it better than he did.