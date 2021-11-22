Who won on Monday night's 'Dancing with the Stars' season finale?

GREENSBORO — Former city resident Cody Rigsby danced his way into the finals of "Dancing with the Stars." But he did not take home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Rigsby and his professional dance partner Cheryl Burke placed third among four remaining couples in Monday night's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.

A record-breaking number of live viewer votes was combined with the judges’ scores to determine the final rankings.

Pro basketball player Iman Shumpert and professional ballroom dancer Daniella Karagach won the Mirrorball Trophy. They were followed by popstar and TV personality JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson. TV host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten placed fourth.

"This journey has challenged me in a way I have never been challenged before," Rigsby said via video at the night's start.

Rigsby, who grew up in Greensboro, is now 34 and a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor.

He teaches and serves as cycling director for the exercise equipment and media company based in New York City. Its internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media.

