Who won on Monday night's 'Dancing with the Stars' season finale?

GREENSBORO — Former city resident Cody Rigsby danced his way into the finals of "Dancing with the Stars." But he did not take home the Mirrorball Trophy.
Rigsby and his professional dance partner Cheryl Burke placed third among four remaining couples in Monday night's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.
A record-breaking number of live viewer votes was combined with the judges’ scores to determine the final rankings.
Pro basketball player Iman Shumpert and professional ballroom dancer Daniella Karagach won the Mirrorball Trophy. They were followed by popstar and TV personality JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson. TV host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten placed fourth.
"This journey has challenged me in a way I have never been challenged before," Rigsby said via video at the night's start.
Rigsby, who grew up in Greensboro, is now 34 and a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor.
He teaches and serves as cycling director for the exercise equipment and media company based in New York City. Its internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media.
Hosted by model Tyra Banks, "Dancing with the Stars" pairs celebrities such as Rigsby with professional ballroom dancers. They compete each week by performing one or more choreographed routines that followed the theme for that particular week.
Dancers were scored by a panel of judges: Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. On Monday night, with Hough in quarantine with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, he was replaced by his sister, Julianne Hough.
Each week, the couple with the lowest combined score provided by the judges and viewers was eliminated.
The season started with 15 couples. On Monday, the final four danced and competed in their final two rounds of dances in the live season finale.
Rigsby and Burke performed a Paso Doble and Cha Cha fusion dance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue. They then danced freestyle to a medley of “Beethoven's Fifth" and "Nails, Hair, Lips, Heels (Just Dance Version)" by Todrick Hall.
Rigsby and Burke, too, had to quarantine and perform apart remotely earlier this season after they contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
But they kept going in the competition and made it to the finals.
"Overall, you've been brilliant," judge Len Goodman told Rigsby on Monday night.
