ARIES (March 21-April 19). The excitement of a new prospect will only slightly surpass the amount of trepidation you feel over the matter, and that’s enough. Later, you’ll be able to say that it was attraction, not fear, that drove you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your knowledge of words and symbols will lead you to analyze a situation and comprehend it so well that you’ll be a point of reference for others. You’ll contribute significantly to team decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Someone relays an idea. Someone very different relays the same idea. The idea won’t be accepted equally from these two sources. Bias is always in effect. Who says a thing will matter a great deal.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It feels like there is a continual war of opposites going on today. If anyone can bring this together into a cohesive, functioning whole, you are just the agent of unity to do it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your primary intention is to help others. Because of this, everything else will make space for you. You make the scene tolerable for you, and everyone else benefits.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Greatness doesn’t happen overnight. Be content with minor gains; they are the ones that will matter in the end. Major gains are nothing but a collection of minor gains.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You prefer everything to be peaceful, and you have very little tolerance for drama. High-intensity emotions seem like an indulgence. Even so, you’ll find yourself fascinated by the strong feelings of the day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you add kindness, you don’t know what’s going to happen next, but you do know that you won’t regret it. Your compassionate energy radiates, and it’s just what is needed in the situation and the world.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). With so much going on, your mind will toggle between being engaged, distracted, engaged, etc. Finally, you’ll have a heavenly stretch of time to ponder what you are and what you might be.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll require more from yourself, and you’ll deliver on that, too. It’s not easy to be you, but at the end of the day, when your head hits the pillow, you’ll know that the world is a little better for your hand in it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A joyful life is a custom job. No one recipe will work for everyone. In fact, if you were to do someone else’s joy-program it would bore you at best. Create your own adventure.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The thing that makes you call an activity “work” is that it’s at least a little harder than doing nothing at all. However much effort it takes, it can also be exceedingly pleasant. That’s how it will go down today at least.
