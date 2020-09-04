ARIES (March 21-April 19): Self-awareness is one of the more advanced and difficult of human feats. Since you are always inside yourself, trustworthy feedback from the outside world is necessary to your perspective. You'll get it today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't worry about what's going to happen if you choose what promises to be the harder route. The activities that will be difficult and stressful will also be exciting and exhilarating.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Challenge yourself physically. Not only are you up for it, but also you'll grow quickly in all the ways that matter to you — speed, strength, grace and even cognitive function.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're afraid to commit, and that's because you don't know when the commitment is over. Put a button on it. When you give it a timeframe, especially a short one, fear is allayed and talent rises up.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It won't be that hard to do three times the work that the others around you are doing. This brings up the question: Are you in the right crowd for your skills?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People come to depend on you, not by accident, but because you've essentially trained them to. Every time you show up and solve the problem, the training is reinforced.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Remember when you fantasized and then it more or less came true? As you gain experience, your new fantasies are even closer to what is likely to unfold. Enjoy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People use problems as ways to connect with others. Even so, be mindful of what you want to get involved in, as things will not be as simple to solve as they first appear.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a ticker tape running through your head. Sometimes, you stop reading it. Possibly, thoughts get so repetitive you tune them out. More likely, they run too fast and better cognition requires slowing down.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you are sensitive to what drains you and what gives you energy, decisions become easy. You'll do only what fills you up or what is so important that it's worth being drained over.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You want the best for yourself and your loved ones. Bigger is not always better though. Today, it will be the smaller investments that have the best ratio of value to effort.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Suffering is usually linked to a distortion of thought. Eliminate the distortion and what's left will be a manageable problem that is far less painful with which to cope.
