Five years after Prince's death, his protegee Judith Hill is a 'Newborn Woman'

“I feel his energy,” she acknowledged. “I’m writing my truth. But he’s in my bloodstream.”

They were close. She was with him for his last concert in Atlanta in April 2016 and afterward on a private jet that made an emergency landing in Moline, Ill., after he passed out. He died six days later of a fentanyl overdose.

Hill said she had no knowledge of his drug use or of any illness. The last time she saw him was “sweet and solemn, just enjoying each other’s company. Just getting through a traumatic experience,” she said, declining to elaborate on the circumstances.

Hill was already downhearted after her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Then the spiral continued.

“With Prince’s death, the depression became this cloud that shrouded me,” said Hill. “I’d go to counseling, but I was just like suffocating. I couldn’t hear my own thoughts because they were so deafening.”

In March 2019, Hill returned to the concert stage at Prince’s Paisley Park as part of a private concert, #WomenWhoRock, featuring other Purple associates including Donna Grantis, Liv Warfield and Sheila E.