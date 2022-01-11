NC Folk Festival to receive $30,000 NEA grant

“These National Endowment for the Arts grants underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy,” Ann Eilers, NEA acting chair, said in the announcement.

"The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being for communities and individuals, and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time," Eilers said.

The N.C. Folk Festival is a nonprofit organization that produces the annual festival with the city of Greensboro. Although the 2020 festival was presented virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival attracted about 85,000 people to downtown.

While the festival is free to attend, it costs about $1 million to produce each year. Sponsorships, grants and donations cover the cost.

"This recognition also comes at a time in our planning for the 2022 Festival that sets a foundation of financial support that empowers us to plan for the participation of artists and craftspeople who will be beneficiaries of these funds," Grossmann said.