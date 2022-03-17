Free tickets available to Disney concert April 23 at High Point University

HIGH POINT — Free tickets are available to "Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish," which is scheduled April 23 at High Point University.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, which is located at the corner of Lexington Avenue and University Parkway on the HPU campus.

More information on ticket reservations can be found at highpoint.edu/live/.

The concert features the HPU Community Orchestra with four Broadway-caliber singers, under the direction of Brian Meixner, associate professor of music. Audiences of all ages will enjoy a variety of music and movie clips from Disney classics, including “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Frozen.”

“The Qubein Arena is a space for our students to learn and grow, but also a venue for the community to enjoy major events, concerts and entertainment like we will see with Disney in Concert," HPU President Nido Qubein said in a news release about the event. "We look forward to bringing the entire community together.”

The concert is approximately two hours long with a 20-minute intermission.

The free event is supported by the Randall Thomas Johnson Guest Artist Program Endowment.