Free tickets available to Disney concert April 23 at High Point University

The concert features the HPU Community Orchestra with four Broadway-caliber singers, under the direction of Brian Meixner, associate professor of music. Audiences of all ages will enjoy a variety of music and movie clips from Disney classics, including “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Frozen.”
“The Qubein Arena is a space for our students to learn and grow, but also a venue for the community to enjoy major events, concerts and entertainment like we will see with Disney in Concert," HPU President Nido Qubein said in a news release about the event. "We look forward to bringing the entire community together.”
Mabel Poblet is considered one of Cuba's most emerging artists. For the first time this weekend, she saw her hanging lobby sculpture up close in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. "It was very emotional for me," Poblet said Monday in Spanish, translated by an interpreter.
