Fun on the Fourth: Here's where to go for July Fourth celebrations in the Triad

9:30 p.m. in Gibsonville: Food trucks, music, mini-golf, carnival rides and fireworks show. Admission is $5 per car or $1 each for those who walk up. Carnival ride tickets are $20 for 13 tickets or can be bought individually. Northeast Park, 3421 NE Park Drive, Gibsonville. More details at northeastpark.info.

Sunday

8:30 a.m. in Winston-Salem: Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783. The service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July Fourth celebration. The event will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world. Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

3-4 p.m. in High Point: Field of Flags to honor military, veterans and first responders. Community members and families can sponsor an American flag for $35 or a branch-specific or first responder flag for $40. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. More information: 336-881-5400 or salvationarmycarolinas.org/highpoint.