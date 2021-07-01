Fun on the Fourth: Here's where to go for July Fourth celebrations in the Triad

Here’s a look at where to go for Fourth of July events in the Triad this year:
Friday
7 p.m. in Burlington: The Burlington Sock Puppets play the Greeneville Flyboys with fireworks after the game. Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St., Burlington.
Saturday
10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Winston-Salem: Heavy Rebel Weekender presents The Downtown Getdown. Classic car show, live music, food and drinks, vendors and more. 10 a.m. The Bo-Stevens, 11 a.m. Taylor Trew & A.P. Rodgers, CLT Old Time Singer Songwriter Duo, noon Jason Moss and the Hosses, Carolina Honkey Tonk, 1 p.m. Snake River Canyon, Carolina Rumble Rock N’ Roll, 2 p.m. Jesse Ray Carter Duo, Roanoke Va. Revved Up Blues, 3 p.m. The Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Carolina High Energy Gaelic Folk, 4 p.m. Roy Wilson & the Buzzards, New York Rockabilly & Rock N’ Roll. The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
3-9 p.m. in Greensboro: Fun Fourth features three stages offering music in downtown Greensboro. Evening ends with a laser light show at 9:30 p.m. in parking lot at corner of Davie and Market streets. More information: www.downtowngreensboro.org/fun-fourth-festival.
3 p.m. in Winston-Salem: Baseball game between Carolina Disco Turkeys and the Greensboro Monarchs. Fireworks after the game. Tickets are $15. Parking is $5. Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.
9:30 p.m. in Gibsonville: Food trucks, music, mini-golf, carnival rides and fireworks show. Admission is $5 per car or $1 each for those who walk up. Carnival ride tickets are $20 for 13 tickets or can be bought individually. Northeast Park, 3421 NE Park Drive, Gibsonville. More details at northeastpark.info.
Sunday
8:30 a.m. in Winston-Salem: Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783. The service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July Fourth celebration. The event will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world. Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
3-4 p.m. in High Point: Field of Flags to honor military, veterans and first responders. Community members and families can sponsor an American flag for $35 or a branch-specific or first responder flag for $40. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. More information: 336-881-5400 or salvationarmycarolinas.org/highpoint.
4:30 p.m. in High Point: Uncle Sam Jam. Food vendors, children’s activities, music. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Parking passes are $10. Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. More information: highpointnc.gov.
5:30 p.m. in Mebane: Food trucks from 5:30-9 p.m. Live entertainment from 6:30-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged. Bring chairs and blankets. No pets or alcohol. Mebane Arts & Community Center, 633 Corregidor St., Mebane. More information: visitalamance.com.
6 p.m. in Kernersville: Fourth of July Celebration Kernersville. Free concert by Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks. Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville.
At dark in Winston-Salem: Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department is hosting a free fireworks show. They will be launched from Quarry Park and should be visible throughout the city. Salem Lake Park and Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lots will be open for those who want to watch the show. Quarry Park will close at 3 p.m. More information: cityofws.org.