Funny guy: Steve Martin shares stories about his comedy and career with Bryan Series audience

GREENSBORO — Steve Martin is one funny and multi-talented guy.

Once best known for his distinctive comedy and acting roles in popular movies, Martin has earned acclaim as a playwright and author and as a Grammy Award-winning bluegrass banjoist and composer.

His honors include five Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, an honorary Academy Award, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Kennedy Center Honors, and an AFI Life Achievement Award.

On Tuesday, Martin offered insights into his comedy and career at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts as part of Guilford College's Bryan Series of prominent speakers.

He covered topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, early stand-up gigs, his love of art, and playing banjo with North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers.

The sold-out crowd in the new 3,023-seat venue laughed and applauded all evening over Martin's responses to questions from journalist and humorist Joel Stein.

"People say, 'Gee, you do so many things,'" Martin said. "My answer to that is, 'Well, you know, I don’t have a job.'"

In reality, Martin has worked plenty.

Now 76, Martin came to public notice in the 1960s as a writer for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and starting in the 1970s as a frequent host on "Saturday Night Live."

In the 1970s, he performed offbeat comedy on national tours.

He has appeared in multiple movies, including "The Jerk," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," and in the "Parenthood," "Father of the Bride" and "Cheaper By the Dozen" films.

He wrote the book and lyrics for the Broadway musical "Bright Star."

He stars in and executive produces "Only Murders in the Building," a Hulu comedy series with Martin Short and Selena Gomez, which he created alongside John Hoffman.

It has been nominated for a Peabody Award, which honors the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media.

"Number One is Walking" is an illustrated memoir of his acting career. It features stories from his most popular films with artwork by New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss. It will be available Nov. 15.

On Tuesday, he talked about many of those projects.

And he talked about his Triad and North Carolina connections.

Early in his stand-up career during the 1970s, he played the Hub Pub Club in Winston-Salem.

It didn't serve liquor, so everyone brought it. He said he did his jokes to silence.

"I was the wrong performer for this club," Martin said. "This is the lowest point of my show business confidence."

"And by the way, the very next week was the highest point of my show business confidence," he added.

The next week, he said, "I went to the Boarding House in San Francisco and my life kind of changed."

He was booked into more appreciative venues, pulled together his stage persona and in 1976 made his first appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

His comedy established catchphrases such as "Excuuuuse Me!" and "A Wild and Crazy Guy."

"You did this incredible performance art, anti-comedy in which you were making fun of work, making fun of the setup punchline," Stein said. "But you have all those wonderful skills — you can juggle, you do ventriloquism, play music, write music, and you wear a suit."

"The truth," Martin replied, "is that those tropes work. So it was a great position to be in, to sort of pretend I was making fun of old-fashioned, old-time show business, and yet could do it."

Martin talked about how he started on the banjo and eventually played with the Steep Canyon Rangers.

In the 1960s, folk trios played the banjo. Martin fell in love with its sound.

John McEuen, who later joined the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, taught him how to play. He added it into his comedy act.

"I thought if I were a banjo player, I could really get the girls," Martin said to laughter.

He stopped playing until the early 2000s, when Earl Scruggs asked him to play banjo on his remake of "Foggy Mountain Breakdown."

Martin wrote enough songs for his own album, "The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo." The 2009 album received the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.

When his agent told him to go on the road, Martin needed a band.

He had met the Steep Canyon Rangers in Brevard.

"The only band I know is the Steep Canyon Rangers," he said. "They became the band."

In 2010, he created the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass.

The 2016 prize went to Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an international career.

On Tuesday, Martin even played on his banjo a protest song he wrote, "Let’s Keep the Minimum Wage Right Where She’s At."

The crowd applauded and, at the end of his talk, gave him a standing ovation.

