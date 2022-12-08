Get in the spirit with 'Long Island Medium' star Theresa Caputo, who will be at Tanger Center in April

GREENSBORO — She's spent her life connecting people with lost loved ones, including as the "Long Island Medium" from the TLC reality TV series.

Theresa Caputo will be appearing live at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on April 27, the entertainment venue said in a news release.

Caputo, who has shared her experiences through several novels and on the TLC show "Long Island Medium" since 2011, will bring that experience to a live audience in Greensboro.

Tickets for "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com. Tickets start at $39.75, plus service charges. Buying a ticket does not guarantee a reading, Tanger Center said in the release.