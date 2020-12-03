Get ready for the holidays with new music

Kelly, who can take her voice to heights many singers can only dream about, does over-sing on occasion. But often enough, Kelly resists the temptation to turbo charge her singing, showing she doesn’t have to go over-the-top “American Idol”-style to give a song wings.

'A Drummer Boy Christmas'

For King & Country, the sibling duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone brings plenty of heft to standards such as “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Silent Night,” and “The Little Drummer Boy.”

What’s more, they also markedly reshape the arrangements of many of the familiar hymns, adding creative instrumental segments and inventive backing vocal parts. This makes “A Drummer Boy Christmas” the most refreshing, while still reverential, Christmas album of this season.

'We Need A Little Christmas'

This sixth holiday release from the popular a cappella group Pentatonix suffers from frothy vocal arrangements that sound like they were created during the 1950s and cleared by TV network censors.

More than a few vocals also sound overproduced and overlayered (“My Favorite Things,” “12 Days Of Christmas” and the title track are examples).