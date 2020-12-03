Go Triad: Calendar of events

3 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Sue Stuart-Smith and "The Well-Gardened Mind": 2 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/y5qssjex
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Christmas Comedy and Burlesque Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$30. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
City of Greensboro: Shopper's Day 35th Anniversary Presentation: 10 a.m. The Greensboro Mayor's Committee for Person's with Disabilities will show a video celebrating 35 years of its signature event. www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro
City of Greensboro: Tis the Season for Holiday Desserts: 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 10. Virtual holiday baking program for youth interested in learning how to bake holiday desserts and treats. www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec
THEATER
UNC Greensboro's School of Theatre: Dec. 3-5. "Here We Go" by Caryl Churchill, "Incognito" by UNCG playwriting professor Janet Allard, "Feeding the Moonfish" by Barbara Wiechmann, and "The Arkansaw Bear" by Aurand Harris. For more information about on-demand streaming tickets, call the UNCG Theatre Box Office at 336-334-4392 or visit www.uncgtheatre.com.
4 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. A Motley Crue Tribute with The Threat. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $11-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Eddie Griffin. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Expo: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Four Seasons Town Centre, GB. https://greensboro.com/events/?_ev_id=15738572b_holiday_expo
Special Tour: German Christmas in Colonial Carolina: 2-3 p.m. Alamance Battleground, 5803 N.C. 62 S., BU. https://tinyurl.com/y3lj2h2o
Christmas at Linbrook Hall: 2-4 p.m. 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. https://tinyurl.com/yyb68zyb
LIVE Zoom: Beginning Juggling with Mister Pete: Interactive Juggling Tips: 3 p.m. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/y6dbcmg8
Winter Wonderland: 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 19. Downtown Mebane.
Santa & Smores 2020: 4-7 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Zane's Country Christmas Evening: 6-9 p.m. 5500 Leonard Farm Road, KV. https://tinyurl.com/y584dgkm
Shop & Brunch with Triton: 7-10 p.m. The Blissful Ridge Art & Wedding Venue, 340 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. https://tinyurl.com/y36gt8qx
F - A Night of Praise and Worship: 7:30 p.m. 3734 S. Holden Road, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y2eusjcf
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
F - HeArt Works 2020: An All Member Group Show: Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Dec. 27. www.Artworks-Gallery.org
5 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 4 p.m. Chris Wiles Family Show. Also, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Eddie Griffin. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. A Reggae Christmas. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Community Workday: 9:30 a.m. CHCS Cottage Gardens Resource Center, 2209 Apache St., Apt. E, GB. https://tinyurl.com/yxjry5pb
F - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Costumed blacksmith crafts various iron pieces. Drop-in event. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Elf for a Day: 10 a.m. Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Children are invited to create two stuffed animals — one to keep and one to donate. 336-373-5881.
High Point Farmer's Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 19; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 5. High Point Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. www.highpointnc.gov.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Holiday Ardmore Art Walk: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Rain date is Dec. 12. www.facebook.com/events/2985803451520876
Jewelry Workshop with Elizabeth Boles: 1 p.m. Art in the Garden, 138 Scales St., RV. https://tinyurl.com/y3qjmvg3
Outdoor Holiday Art Market & Call for Artists: 1-4 p.m. 2400 Summit Ave, GB. Rain date is Dec. 12. https://can-nc.org.
Winter Cornhole Tournament: 2-5 p.m. Keely Park, 4100 Keely Road, McLeansville. $10 per two-person team and registration is required. https://tinyurl.com/yxrg5v9x
Quarter Queens Christmas Quarter Auction: 2 p.m. Hyatt Place Greensboro, 1619 Stanley Road, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y4fonx9d
Blacklist Spa Party: 4 p.m. 119 Oakwood Drive, WS. https://tinyurl.com/y5dz2ago
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
"Seeing Eye to Eye": noon Zoom reception. The Artery Gallery, Greensboro. An exhibition of all-new watercolors by local watercolorist Alexis Lavine, during December and January. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87043579531. For Zoom information, email thearterygallerync.1711@gmail.com.
The CVA's Annual Online 100x100 Gallery Fundraiser: 6-8 p.m. Features the work of popular artists; every piece is $100. www.gallery@greensboroart.org.
MUSIC
Triad Pride Performing Arts: A Very Virtual Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/y429xuxb
UNCSA Presents: “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway”: 8 p.m Featuring Vanessa Williams. Tickets are $30. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand
6 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Eddie Griffin. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
High Point Museum's 48th Annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Reservations: https://tinyurl.com/y2mmmqk6
Scavenger Hunt: 1-4 p.m. West Market Street United Methodist Church. The hunt will start in the Early Childhood Center parking lot (312 W. Friendly Ave., GB). Teams will be in their cars to take part in the hunt. There is a $20 fee for each team and they can designate which charity they would like the fee to benefit, from the list on the registration form. Register: westmarketchurch.org.
MUSIC
Songs of the Season Livestream: 2 p.m. Presented by the Piedmont Opera and Calvary Moravian Church. PiedmontOpera.org.
Opus Concert: Small Ensembles from the Philharmonia of Greensboro: 6 p.m. www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro/
SCREENINGS
"Home Alone": 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $8. https://carolinatheatre.com.
7 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Shaker Card Crafting for Kids: 3 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. 336-373-7540.
Santa's Special Workshop: 5 p.m. Fleet Plummer, 2437 Battleground Ave., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y6dopf32
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSIC
F - First Monday Jazz: A Very Merry Good Time: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
SCREENINGS
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation": 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $8. https://carolinatheatre.com
8 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
Guy's Night Out: 6 p.m. Fleet Plummer, 2437 Battleground Ave., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y4fzn4ow
F - Holocaust Education Webinar: 6 p.m. "Transgenerational Wounds and Resiliency: How the Past Shapes Our Future " with Elizabeth Rosner. At 6 p.m. Dec. 15, “Women of the Shoah: Art as a Social Sculpture,” shares the story behind the creation of the women’s Holocaust memorial in Greensboro through a conversation with the people behind it, including artist Victoria Milstein, Holocaust survivor and educator Shelly Weiner. Zoom. https://greensborohistory.org/events/category/online-public-program/education
9 • WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Wood Burning Workshops: 1 p.m. J. Egan Designs, 8435 N.C. Highway 42 S., Ramseur. https://tinyurl.com/y4d5bdax
Santa's Workshop for Homeschool Kids: 2 p.m. Gracie Lynn Sewing & Craft Studio, 1200 Eastchester Drive, HP. https://tinyurl.com/y2fbcfcl
F - Greensboro Library: Gifts for Wildlife: 7:30 p.m. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
"It's a Wonderful Life": 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 23; 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $8. https://carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "Virtual Cabaret: The Best of Broadway's Flop, Forgotten & Neglected Musicals": 7:30 p.m. Free but donations are appreciated. YouTube and Facebook: @LittleTheatreofWS.
10 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Virtual Book Talk With A Twist: "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins: 3 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “You Never Forget Your First” by Alexis Coe. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Bop 'n Paint: 10-11 a.m. Dec. 10, 17. Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. $5. 336-373-2930.
Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation's Holiday Craft Extravaganza: 11:30 a.m. Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., GB. $5. Registration is required. 336-373-2626.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
