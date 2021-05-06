Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers offers 'Truer Picture' in solo album

“It feels really good to be out there,” he said.

“I have focused on trying to improve as a musician and a writer and a singer over the (past) year,” he said. “When I get out there, I hope to be better than we were pre-pandemic, both as a solo act and a group.”

As he tours his solo show, Sharp finds some aspects of it easier than performing with a six-member band.

With Steep Canyon Rangers, “Say you’re playing this one set at a festival and you’ve got this great set and you want it to be perfect and there’s so much pressure,” he said. “I feel like with this solo thing I can be a little more relaxed, maybe significantly more relaxed. And I think that comes across in the album as well.”

“I think it’s really benefited me and hopefully the band in both settings,” he said.

As for Sharp’s hopes for his solo album, “It’s not going to be everybody’s cup of tea,” he said. “It’s not the Steep Canyon Rangers by any means. I just hope a few people listen to it and fall in love with something on it.”

