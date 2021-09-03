Grammy winner Roddy Ricch to perform at NC A&T homecoming concert

GREENSBORO — Grammy Award winner Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo and Ty Dolla $ign will perform at the Oct. 27 N.C. A&T Aggie Homecoming Concert at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Flipp Dinero and Erica Banks will be special guests for the show, which begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $79.50 and $106.50. They now on sale at ticketmaster.com.

The Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the coliseum.

It will feature Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Anthony Brown and Koryn Hawthorne.

The "Festival of Praise’ concert" also will include a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir.

Tickets are $44.50, now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.