'Great British Baking Show' is the COVID-free TV comfort food we need right now

The show is a portal to a gleaming dimension where COVID-19 has been, if not eliminated, then at least contained, offering a sweet glimpse of what life would be like if we all could access tests as easily as the president or the cast of "Friends" before hunkering down at a historic estate in the English countryside for seven weeks straight.

In case you were wondering how producers pulled it off: The show returned to production in July under strict precautions. Everyone involved isolated for nine days and got three tests before filming began. Unlike in the Before Times, when contestants would go home during the week and return to the tent to bake each weekend, they stayed on-site — mostly isolated from family and friends — for the duration of the contest.

More than 100 contestants, producers, crew members and hotel staffers holed up at a hotel for the entire seven-week production. Producers even set up individual test kitchens where the bakers could practice. Some customs, like the Hollywood handshake, are reportedly gone — and honestly, I will not miss this unhygienic gimmick one bit.

The bakers this season are a reassuringly familiar mix of established "Bake Off" types.