Greek Fest Express planned Nov. 20 and 21 with drive-through food pickup
Greek Fest Express planned Nov. 20 and 21 with drive-through food pickup

Greek Festival

Trays of baklava at the Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, will hold a Greek Fest Express on Nov. 20 and 21, offering Greek meals and pastries through drive-thru pickup service.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Entrees ($15) will include pastichio, lamb gyro, and chicken riganato — served with green beans, rice, bread and drink (no salad). People also can order an entree-size Greek salad for $10 including a drink (or $15 with chicken souvlaki added).

Pastries will be sold by the box, and will include baklava ($8), kourabiedes ($6), koulourakia ($6) and assorted ($12),

Frozen pans of spanakopita (spinach-and-cheese-filled phyllo) and tiropitakia (cheese-filled phyllo) are available for $12.

There will be no call-in pre-orders, but customers can drive up, place an order and have orders brought to the car. Credit-card payment is preferred. Cash will be accepted, but no checks.

For more information, visit www.wsgreekfestival.com or call (336) 765-7145.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

