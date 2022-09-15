Greensboro area arts groups offer upcoming season of variety, diversity

GREENSBORO

This year’s annual N.C. Folk Festival has come and gone, bringing thousands of people last weekend to city streets for multicultural music, dance, food and crafts.

As the festival prepares to return next September, other arts organizations gear up for their 2022-23 seasons.

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Triad Stage and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will be among those with attention-getting seasons.

Triad Stage will reopen after a more than two-year production pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden departure of its artistic director.

The regional, nonprofit professional theater at 232 S. Elm St. will return to life for its 20th season Oct. 4 with three plays, two concerts, a workshop and an effort to foster new, experimental work.

It will open with the world premiere of “Rebellious” by Triangle playwright Mike Wiley. It follows four Bennett Belles through the sit-in movement.

Two new dance programs, Gate City Dance Theatre and Triad International Ballet, will grace local stages.

The Tanger Center will open its second Broadway series with “Pretty Woman” on Oct. 25.

For the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, “Join us this season as we feature artists and composers representing the melting pot of America,” said Lisa Crawford its president and chief executive officer.

The Greensboro Symphony will open its Pops season on Sept. 24 with Mariachi Cobre, known for introducing people around the world to mariachi music at Disney’s Epcot.

The orchestra and Mariachi Cobre will perform a ticketed concert at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert will be simulcast live and free to LeBauer Park, across the street from the Tanger Center.

Starting two hours before the show, visit the park for multiple entertainment groups, Hispanic-owned and -operated food trucks, and other collaborations with the Hispanic community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

This season also will be the 20th and final classical Masterworks season for symphony Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky, a world-renowned violinist and orchestra conductor.

On Oct. 1, he will conduct the orchestra’s opening classical Masterworks concert, featuring guest pianist Michelle Cann.

Sitkovetsky will close his season May 11 with saxophonist Branford Marsalis.

Laura Way, president and CEO of ArtsGreensboro, said she is amazed by the city’s “wide array of creative offerings.”

“Each weekend you can visit an arts organization, from the African American Atelier to the Weatherspoon,” Way said. “The music is everywhere, from Mariachi Cobre presented by the Greensboro Symphony to the Backbeat Blues Jam with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. Art abounds on First Fridays, from downtown shops to galleries in the Greensboro Cultural Center.”

“Fall is a great time to reacquaint yourself with the art and artist you love,” she said. “I know I will be doing much of that these next few months.”

These are just a sample for what local arts supporters can expect this season.