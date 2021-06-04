Greensboro Black arts, community leaders to host Juneteenth Festival

GREENSBORO — Black arts and community leaders have come together to host a large Juneteenth Festival.

From June 17 to 20, festival events will include live music, a family day, a farmer's market, awards, a food truck festival, poetry and a drive-in movie, organizers announced in a news release.

Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom.

This is the first time there has been a combined Juneteenth effort in the city. Organizers plan to continue to build the festival year after year.

Last year, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet had to postpone plans to host a Juneteenth Arts Celebration due to the pandemic. In lieu of the event, the company released a Juneteenth Greensboro film.

During that time, the company heard of many Juneteenth events that were canceled and postponed until 2021. Princess Howell Johnson, founder of Royal Expressions, reached out to several Black arts and community leaders to collaborate and produce a large-scale Juneteenth event across the city.