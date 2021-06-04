Greensboro Black arts, community leaders to host Juneteenth Festival

GREENSBORO — Black arts and community leaders have come together to host a large Juneteenth Festival.
From June 17 to 20, festival events will include live music, a family day, a farmer's market, awards, a food truck festival, poetry and a drive-in movie, organizers announced in a news release.
Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom.
This is the first time there has been a combined Juneteenth effort in the city. Organizers plan to continue to build the festival year after year.
Last year, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet had to postpone plans to host a Juneteenth Arts Celebration due to the pandemic. In lieu of the event, the company released a Juneteenth Greensboro film.
During that time, the company heard of many Juneteenth events that were canceled and postponed until 2021. Princess Howell Johnson, founder of Royal Expressions, reached out to several Black arts and community leaders to collaborate and produce a large-scale Juneteenth event across the city.
The committee brought together Johnson and Lavinia Jackson, spoken word artist; Dr. Zithobile Nxumalo, founder of Deftable, co-founder of We the People International & Zodwa Dance Company; April Parker, community activist; and Joseph Arthur Wilkerson, founder of Uptown Greensboro.
Together the committee will host a series of events:
June 17
• 5:30 – 8 p.m., The Peoples Market Farmer’s Market in the Glenwood neighborhood.
• 8 to 9:30 p.m., SiStars of Juneteenth at the Carolina Theatre.
June 18
• 7:30 to 9 p.m., Arts Legacy Awards at the Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
June 19
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Family Day at Douglas Park, 701 Douglas Park
• 6 to 8 p.m., Black Food Truck Festival at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
• 8 to 10 p.m., The Poetry Café at LeBauer Park
June 20
• 7 to 10:30 p.m., Drive-In Movie: "Don’t Shoot the Messenger" at Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave.
This event is funded and sponsored by Deftable, Uptown Greensboro, We the People International, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, Black Voters Matter, the North Carolina Art Council, ArtsGreensboro and Creative Greensboro.
For more information about Juneteenth Greensboro visit www.juneteenthgso.com or contact April Parker at 336-686-5971 or email aprilparker83@gmail.com.