Greensboro Children's Museum cancels Noon Year's Eve celebration

GREENSBORO — Because of the current COVID-19 omicron surge, the Greensboro Children’s Museum has canceled its 2021 Noon Year’s Eve celebration.

The museum said in an announcement posted on its Facebook page that the decision was made in the interest of public health.

"While we feel visiting the museum is still a safe, fun activity for Greensboro children and families, holding a large event that encourages group activities and participation is not," the museum said in the announcement.

"The Greensboro Children’s Museum continues to adhere to operating procedures and protocols that protect our visitors including daily sanitization of props and exhibits, mask wearing for all visitors ages 3+, encouraging social distancing and proper hand washing, and asking visitors and staff to please stay at home if they feel sick," the museum said in the post.

The museum is at 220 N. Church St.

It will open on New Year’s Eve for normal visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and close New Year’s Day as previously planned.