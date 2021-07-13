Greensboro city drama programming to continue, partner with other theater companies

GREENSBORO — The city will continue its drama programming in the coming year, although this 53rd season will operate differently.
It will offer performance opportunities for all ages in partnership with local theater companies, a new residency program, and the continuation of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum.
The Drama Center of City Arts has transformed to be part of Creative Greensboro, the city's newly-formed office of arts and culture. Both are located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
The partnership programs and residency are ways that the city supports the local creative community, Thursday's announcement said.
“With our transformation from The Drama Center at City Arts to Creative Greensboro, our mission is to seek out dynamic partnerships, offer programming that enhances the local theater community, and initiate opportunities that ensure broad access to the Greensboro Cultural Center,” Todd Fisher, Creative Greensboro’s performing arts coordinator, said in the news release. “It’s thrilling to be at the start of this new chapter.”
Everything that Creative Greensboro does — including music, drama and neighborhood-based arts programming — is guided by the city's Cultural Arts Master Plan and its call to be more supportive of the local arts community, said Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro.
Creative Greensboro will continue to be committed to the drama programs that have always set it apart — playwriting, plays for youth, and introducing Shakespeare to young actors, Fisher said.
The Greensboro Playwrights Forum helps local writers get published or produced. Registration is available on a rolling basis. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
The scope of partnerships with local theater companies on productions will vary.
Elements may include everything from the selection of the production/title itself, to casting, directing and production design, Deal said.
The planned season of staged productions includes:
• “Finding Shakespeare," in partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre. Performances will be held from July 30 to Aug. 1 in several locations in and around the Greensboro Cultural Center.
Goodly Frame Theatre rediscovers and redefines the boundaries of performing Shakespeare. Meredith DiPaolo Stephens, previously assistant managing director of the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, is its founding producing artistic director.
• “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints. Performances will be held Oct. 15 through 17 at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College.
Scrapmettle is a network of writers, directors and performing artists, organized by Kerri Mubaarak and Angela Williams Tripp. Scrapmettle Blueprints is its education arm.
• “Wolves of Ravensbruk” by Sally Kinka. This winner of the 2020 New Play Project will be performed Jan. 13 to 16, 2022, at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the cultural center.
• “Short Tales for Children," in partnership with UNCG School of Theatre. Performances will be held Jan. 29 and 30, 2022, at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the cultural center.
• “The Tempest," in partnership with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company. Performances will be held March 11 to 13, 2022, at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College.
Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company explores experiential and interactive theater through the works of Shakespeare and beyond.
Sherri Raeford, former outreach and education director for the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, founded and became artistic director of Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company in 2013.
• “40th Annual Evening of Short Plays.” Performances will be held from March 31 to April 3, 2022, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the cultural center.
• “The Sound of Music." Performances will be held June 23 to 26, 2022, at the Virginia Sommerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring retirement community.
Performance opportunities for actors of all ages and abilities vary by production.
Audition dates, show descriptions, and other details can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com or by contacting Todd Fisher at 336-373-2974 or todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.
When Creative Greensboro isn't using its Hyers Theatre for its drama program, it will be available to performing arts groups through its new rent-free residency program.
The recently announced Residency at the Hyers is accepting applications for priority consideration through July 16.
Guilford County-based applicants may request one to six weeks of rent-free residency for performing arts programs through April 2022.
Go to www.creativegreensboro.com to learn more.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.