Greensboro city drama programming to continue, partner with other theater companies

GREENSBORO — The city will continue its drama programming in the coming year, although this 53rd season will operate differently.

It will offer performance opportunities for all ages in partnership with local theater companies, a new residency program, and the continuation of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum.

The Drama Center of City Arts has transformed to be part of Creative Greensboro, the city's newly-formed office of arts and culture. Both are located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The partnership programs and residency are ways that the city supports the local creative community, Thursday's announcement said.

“With our transformation from The Drama Center at City Arts to Creative Greensboro, our mission is to seek out dynamic partnerships, offer programming that enhances the local theater community, and initiate opportunities that ensure broad access to the Greensboro Cultural Center,” Todd Fisher, Creative Greensboro’s performing arts coordinator, said in the news release. “It’s thrilling to be at the start of this new chapter.”