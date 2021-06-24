 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Coliseum advance box office to reopen Friday
0 Comments
top story

Greensboro Coliseum advance box office to reopen Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greensboro Coliseum box office

Greensboro Coliseum advance box office, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. 

 GREENSBORO COLISEUM, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum advance box office will reopen at noon Friday. 

Box office summer operating hours will be noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Patrons may purchase tickets for all Coliseum Complex events, as well as events at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, tickets for non-Wake Forest athletic events at LJVM Coliseum (including Harlem Globetrotters on Aug. 7) and Truist Field (Nitro Circus, Aug. 14) are also available.

Tickets for events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Tanger Center, LJVM Coliseum and Truist Field are also available online at TicketMaster.com.

Because of precautions surrounding the pandemic, the Greensboro Coliseum advance box office has been closed to the general public since March 2020.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Scooter Braun says he regrets Taylor Swift feud

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News