Greensboro Coliseum advance box office to reopen Friday

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum advance box office will reopen at noon Friday.

Box office summer operating hours will be noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Patrons may purchase tickets for all Coliseum Complex events, as well as events at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

In addition, tickets for non-Wake Forest athletic events at LJVM Coliseum (including Harlem Globetrotters on Aug. 7) and Truist Field (Nitro Circus, Aug. 14) are also available.

Tickets for events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Tanger Center, LJVM Coliseum and Truist Field are also available online at TicketMaster.com.

Because of precautions surrounding the pandemic, the Greensboro Coliseum advance box office has been closed to the general public since March 2020.