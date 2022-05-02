Greensboro Coliseum, Tanger Center host 8 events, 21,000 patrons over busy weekend

GREENSBORO — An action-packed and diverse lineup of events beginning Friday drew a combined attendance of more than 21,000 to the Greensboro Coliseum complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts over the weekend.

Featuring an elite field that included 41 Olympians, the Greensboro Aquatic Center hosted the Phillips 66 International Team Trials through Saturday.

The five-day competition broke numerous records, including the aquatic center’s first-ever world record as Ohio State junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong recorded a record-setting time of 23.71 seconds in the men’s 50-meter backstroke, coliseum officials said in Monday's announcement.

In the coliseum, arena football returned as the Carolina Cobras opened their 2022 season with a 48-26 win over the Orlando Predators.

Another sporting event hosted on site was the NC AAU Boys Basketball State Championship in the Special Events Center on Saturday and Sunday. Featuring top prep players ages 14-20, the two-day event drew a combined attendance total of 2,198.

Family shows continue to be a staple of the coliseum complex’s lineup and the annual Carolina Festival returned to the main coliseum parking lot.

Featuring rides, carnival food and games and attractions for all ages, the event drew over 9,000 patrons.

Two other Coliseum complex venues also were in use on Saturday, as the site for two local high school proms. Students from Grimsley and Western Guilford celebrated in The Terrace and Piedmont Hall, respectively.

Downtown at the Tanger Center, concerts were hosted on back-to-back nights as gospel recording artist Richard Smallwood performed on Friday and rock tribute band Get the Led Out packed the venue on Saturday.

“This weekend was a perfect example of the amazing versatility of the coliseum complex and its capabilities to host a wide variety of simultaneous events that attract an incredibly diverse audience,” coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown said in Monday's news release.

"When you also add in two concerts at the Tanger Center, it provides a prime example of why these facilities are such a vital part of our community and leading economic generators for our region," Brown said. "It is a tribute to our experienced, dedicated and professional staff to successfully manage such a varied and demanding event schedule.”

For information on upcoming coliseum complex events, go to GreensboroColiseum.com and TangerCenter.com.