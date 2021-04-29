Greensboro Grasshoppers are back — with some pandemic changes

The winter of our discontent dragged on and on and on.
There’s been no Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball at First National Bank Field since a 7-0 loss to the Rome Braves on Aug. 29, 2019.
That’s a stretch of 20 months between then and opening day 2021.
That comes out to 613 long days (thanks for nothing, leap year) of a Baseball Winter in our city. It’s the longest Greensboro has been without a pro ballgame since the old South Atlantic League returned here in 1979.
All this wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, which changed life as we know it in the early months of 2020.
But at last, we are made glorious summer by the sunrise of baseball’s return.
Sort of.
After all, much has changed between then and now.
“I always thought one of the great things we do here is create a great atmosphere for the fans,” says Donald Moore, the Hoppers president and general manager. “And I hope we can still create a great atmosphere without all of the things we’ve grown accustomed to. ... But the fact that people can get out in public again and go to a ballgame, it just feels normal again. And that’s a big deal. That can be a big uplift for all of us.”
But lest we forget, 2021 is a whole new ballgame.
“This year,” Moore says, “we’re dealing with things, and talking about things, and making decisions based off of terms and words that we didn’t even know existed the last time we played a baseball game here back in August of 2019. So many things have changed.”
Among the changes ...
Tickets, please
For just the second time since the downtown ballpark opened in 2005, ticket prices are going up by $1.
It’s still a bargain. Sixteen years ago, a single-game lawn ticket cost $6, a box seat down the lines cost $9 and a premium seat in sections between the dugouts cost $10.
This year those seats cost $8, $11 and $12.
By comparison, those same seats in Winston-Salem this year cost $9, $15 and $17; in Durham $12, $15 and $26; and in High Point, which has not announced prices for 2021, the pre-pandemic costs were $10, $12 and $14.
Gates will still open at 6 p.m., but first pitch has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. most evenings. That allows for earlier finishes during the work week.
“It’s been a long, tough 20 months. It hasn’t been easy,” Moore says. “But we’re still going to do everything we can to keep it fun, keep it affordable, keep it entertaining. We’re going to do the best we can.”
New league
Greensboro’s franchise was part of the low Class-A South Atlantic League ever since 1979.
But now the South Atlantic League no longer exists.
When the pandemic hit, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball were in the midst of negotiating their Professional Baseball Agreement. With the minors crippled by the virus, MLB announced a “One Baseball” plan, which for all intents and purposes was a hostile takeover.
All 11 existing minor leagues were scrapped, more than 40 teams were eliminated and the remaining 120 reassigned.
The Hoppers landed in the new High-A East league’s South Division along with the Winston-Salem Dash, Hickory Crawdads, Asheville Tourists, Rome (Ga.) Braves, Greenville (S.C.) Drive and Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods.
“It’s the first time we’ve played Winston-Salem since 1968, and that will be neat,” Moore says of the new rivalry. “We play them 12 here and 12 there.
“We’re playing predominantly teams we’re accustomed to seeing: Asheville, Hickory, Rome and Greenville were all in the South Atlantic League with us. But there are outliers this year, too. The league has got five (North Division) teams up in Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and New York, and we’ve got a couple of series against those.”
The Hoppers remain an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but now play one level higher up the minor-league ladder than before the pandemic.
Chances are, most fans won’t notice the difference, as the distinction between Low-A and High-A competition is very slight. It’s still about player development, and most of the players are in their early 20s.
On the field
One big difference because of the pandemic is fan interactions with the players will be curtailed, at least to start the season.
Players will enter the ballpark through the center field gate, and will be limited to the field, the dugout and the clubhouse and batting cages below the stadium seats.
That means players won’t be allowed to sign autographs, and no players will be in the seating bowl behind home plate charting pitches.
It also means the Hoppers won’t be allowed to do popular on-field skits and promotions between innings — think sumo wrestling, build-a-burger or Neese’s sausage races — or have ceremonial first pitches.
Sunday traditions of playing catch on field and children running the bases after the game are curtailed this year because of the MLB field restrictions. But Guilford the Grasshopper is back. And the playground will be open for children.
MLB’s virus protocols also mean the players will use the clubhouse in shifts, rather than allowing everyone in at once. And road trips will require three buses to allow for distancing, rather than one.
Moore and his staff must follow MLB’s virus rules, too. And that’s odd for a franchise that has prided itself on caring for the players who call Greensboro home for the summer.
“It’s different for us, too,” Moore says. “When it comes to our staff, no one is going to be allowed on the lower level with the players and umpires unless they are what Major League Baseball considers ‘covered individuals.’ What that means is a covered individual submits themself to routine COVID testing, and also that when they’re away from the ballpark they refrain from being in any crowd of 10 or more.
“It’s strict, but I understand. I’ve chosen not to do that, so for the first time in my 20-year career, I won’t go downstairs into the clubhouse area. I probably won’t get to know the kids as well, and I’ll really miss that.”
Dog gone
The most popular goodwill ambassadors for the Hoppers franchise have been the family of black Labrador retrievers that have been a part of the game experience since Miss Babe Ruth’s debut in 2005.
That will end this season, and there will be no dogs on the field.
Babe’s niece, Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, filled the bat-dog role for the last eight seasons. Lou Lou died in October at age 9.
“No dogs this year, and that’s the end of an era,” Moore says. “That wouldn’t have been allowed this year, anyway. Basically, no one is allowed on the field this year other than players, coaches and umpires.
“That means we’re also not allowed to do first pitches, and that our national anthem singers will be pre-recorded. We’ve had auditions for the anthem, and hopefully we’ll get some more school groups or individuals that send those in. Even though they are pre-recorded, I think there will be some neat ones. And any of our on-field skits between innings will be done from the concourse area.”
In the stadium
Amid all the things that can’t be done are plenty that can.
Fans are allowed back in the ballpark at a 30% capacity — roughly 3,300 — under North Carolina’s current COVID restrictions. And there’s word out of Raleigh that Gov. Roy Cooper might loosen those come June 1.
In the meantime, fans must wear masks unless eating or drinking, and they must maintain social distance with those outside their own groups.
The Hoppers are selling seats in groups of two or four, with those “pods” distanced from one another.
“We’re prepared for a season,” Moore says. “A lot of things are changing in the way we’re doing things. We’re having to arrange seats in pods of two or four in the seating bowl to accommodate social distancing. We looked at ticket sales, and the most common way people tend to buy are groups of two or four. We’ll have those interspersed with 6-foot distancing in between, so we’ll have between 1,500 and 1,600 actual seats available.”
On the concourse, concessions stands are open, but the Hoppers have put all but one of their “cooking portables” in storage to start the year.
“We’re trying to keep the field-side of the concourse along the railing from having any points of sale,” Moore says. “And that’s to keep distance from people in the seating bowl. We’ll still have plenty of points of sale, but everything will be on the back side of the concourse and stretched out.”
Fan favorites
Greensboro’s two most popular promotions are back: Thirsty Thursdays and weekend fireworks shows.
“We are going to have Thirsty Thursdays, and we are excited about that,” Moore says. “We debated all winter whether that would be something we could have, but the (Guilford County) Health Department assured us they were fine with it. The biggest concern is that people keep themselves from being close together outside of their own groups for extended periods of time. ... It’s a two-way street here. We’re going to do everything we can to enforce the rules given to us by the state, the county and Major League Baseball. But at the same time, our fans are going to have to do their share as well so everyone does what they’re supposed to.”
Fireworks shows are scheduled after every Saturday home game, after four Friday games, and on the Sundays of Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.
“Sixteen fireworks shows aren’t as many as we normally do,” Moore says, “but we’re a business, too. And we’re a business that hasn’t brought in any revenue since August of 2019. So we’re trying to get our feet back on the ground.”
Ambience
All around the ballpark, the vibe is different than it was when last we gathered.
The apartments across Eugene Street have opened, and Moore expects to see people watching from those windows and balconies.
The First National Bank office building on the corner of Eugene and Bellemeade — known as “Project Slugger” — is about 75% occupied.
And across Bellemeade stands a new city parking deck, which could open 800 new parking spaces to Hoppers fans.
The bottom line? Baseball is back after a long, long COVID winter.
“We’re excited,” Moore says. “We found out in late February that we were going to have a season. That’s when we started our selling season, which is extremely late, considering we’re starting the first week of May. The feeling I get is people are excited, too. They’re still supporting us, even though there’s still all this uncertainty out there. ... I think people just want to feel normal again.”