Greensboro Grasshoppers are back — with some pandemic changes

“We’re prepared for a season,” Moore says. “A lot of things are changing in the way we’re doing things. We’re having to arrange seats in pods of two or four in the seating bowl to accommodate social distancing. We looked at ticket sales, and the most common way people tend to buy are groups of two or four. We’ll have those interspersed with 6-foot distancing in between, so we’ll have between 1,500 and 1,600 actual seats available.”

On the concourse, concessions stands are open, but the Hoppers have put all but one of their “cooking portables” in storage to start the year.

“We’re trying to keep the field-side of the concourse along the railing from having any points of sale,” Moore says. “And that’s to keep distance from people in the seating bowl. We’ll still have plenty of points of sale, but everything will be on the back side of the concourse and stretched out.”

Fan favorites

Greensboro’s two most popular promotions are back: Thirsty Thursdays and weekend fireworks shows.